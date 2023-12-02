Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $540.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $540.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

