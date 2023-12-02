Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,397 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $23,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,144,364.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,064 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36.

NYSE:VPV opened at $9.80 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0278 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

