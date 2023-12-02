Safe Trading Up 132.8% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 44.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $6.99 or 0.00018025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 132.8% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $145.71 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00037091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024701 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,092.46 or 1.60041087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.32999389 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.