SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 221 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

