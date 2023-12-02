SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 288 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 106.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

