SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 363 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

