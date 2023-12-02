SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $832,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

