SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $733,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS EFG opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

