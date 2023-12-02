Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.18-9.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $259.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

