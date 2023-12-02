Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

SGMO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 373,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

