Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.72. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

