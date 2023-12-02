SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $77,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,924 shares of company stock worth $6,400,873. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

