Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $996,472.82 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,731,800 shares in the company, valued at $63,393,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $19,255.94.

Semrush Trading Up 2.3 %

SEMR stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.