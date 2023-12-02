Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Eugenie Levin Sells 39,076 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $427,100.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 272,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,845.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 23,016 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $236,834.64.

On Friday, November 24th, Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $158,351.60.

On Thursday, November 16th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $367,314.40.

On Thursday, November 9th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $322,377.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 960 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $7,737.60.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $11.17 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Semrush by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

