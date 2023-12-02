Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $638,396.64 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

