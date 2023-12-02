Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Shopify by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 295,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.