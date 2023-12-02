Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Greencore Group Trading Down 2.7 %

LON GNC opened at GBX 96.25 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.18. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 60.15 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.58.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.