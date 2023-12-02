Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz Acquires 3,223 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz bought 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $11,280.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,805.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 246,331 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $815,355.61.

On Friday, November 24th, Staffan Encrantz bought 21,855 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $67,531.95.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Staffan Encrantz purchased 41,085 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $102,712.50.

On Monday, November 20th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 79,234 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $178,276.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,924.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

SGHT stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. Research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

