Solana (SOL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Solana has a total market capitalization of $26.34 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $62.10 or 0.00160055 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About Solana
Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 563,844,657 coins and its circulating supply is 424,212,555 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
