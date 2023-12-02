SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $82.48 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

