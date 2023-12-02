Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 138,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 577,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 304,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.