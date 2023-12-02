Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $45.98 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $521.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.