Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $573.83 million 2.08 $502.77 million $17.44 1.98 TKO Group $1.29 billion 10.48 $195.59 million $1.29 60.65

Profitability

Sphere Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TKO Group. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment 49.01% 20.18% 8.61% TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sphere Entertainment and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 5 0 0 2.00 TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. TKO Group has a consensus target price of $111.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.64%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

