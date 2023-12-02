Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 1,690,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,147,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 454,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,819,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.