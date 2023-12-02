Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Insider Activity

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

