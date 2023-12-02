State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of NOV worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NOV stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

