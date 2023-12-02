State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 5.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

NYSE SON opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

