State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.25 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Middleby worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 339.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Middleby by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Middleby by 181.0% in the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $130.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIDD

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.