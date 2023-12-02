State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,273 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.