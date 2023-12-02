State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHE opened at $566.43 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,950. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.