State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 9,305 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Bentley Systems worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,006,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 635,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 31.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,748,000 after purchasing an additional 367,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Wolfe Research cut Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bentley Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at $372,598,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.