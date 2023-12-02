State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.