State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,275 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Mattel worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.