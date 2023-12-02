State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,631 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 106 shares of company stock valued at $188,086 in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,746.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,659.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,772.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,632.39.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.