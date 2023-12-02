State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,357 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Nutanix worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Nutanix by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 240,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 157,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.9 %

NTNX stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

