STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STERIS Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:STE opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.81.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
