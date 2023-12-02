Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$6.25 Price Target for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.99 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2449548 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

