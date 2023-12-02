Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 410,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 135% compared to the average daily volume of 174,440 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $164.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.