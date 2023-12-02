StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

