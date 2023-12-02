StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

