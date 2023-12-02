StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 4.9 %

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In related news, Director Charles G. Lane acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $226,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,285 shares of company stock valued at $226,505 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

