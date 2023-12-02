StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

