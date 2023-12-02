StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of USDP opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
