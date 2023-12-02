StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
