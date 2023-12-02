StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

