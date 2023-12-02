StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $36,390.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.84. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $70.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

