Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.08 and last traded at $54.97. Approximately 214,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 422,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Washington University bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.