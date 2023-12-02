Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The firm has a market cap of C$57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.84.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.2869198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

