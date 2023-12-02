SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 20.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

