Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

